MDAH Reopening Museums, WAMA Art Moves Us Campaign and MAC Cares Emergency Grant

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced that it will reopen the Eudora Welty House & Garden, the Museum of Mississippi History, the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the William F. Winter Archives and History Building in Jackson, as well as the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians in Natchez, on July 7.

As part of an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, each site will limit the number of visitors inside, a release from MDAH says. Visitors will be required to wear masks, which will be available on site. All public spaces have been sanitized and staff will conduct thorough cleanings every day. Staff will be on site to ensure that visitors follow social distancing guidelines, the release says.

Visitors can purchase tickets online to the Eudora Welty House, Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. MDAH's Wednesday noon lecture series, History Is Lunch, will remain online, and viewers can find programs on the MDAH Facebook page.

For more information, visit mdah.ms.gov or email [email protected].

Walter Anderson Museum Supporting Regional Artists Amid Pandemic

The Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs, Miss., is offering $250 mini-grants this summer to support regional artists throughout Mississippi and beyond due to the museum not being able to employ artists for public programs during the COVID-19 crisis. Recipients of the mini-grants will be able contribute to future programs or activities of the museum after it reopens, including artist talks, performances and workshops, a release from WAMA says.

WAMA will determine the number of mini-grants awarded through the strength of applications and available funds. the release says. To support the program, 10% of all new memberships and donations to the museum in June will go to artists as part of WAMA's Art Moves Us campaign.

Artists of any discipline working in Mississippi, Louisiana or Alabama are eligible to apply for grants. Applications are due June 30, 2020. WAMA will announce the recipients on July 14. Artists can apply online at walterandersonmuseum.org.

Mississippi Theatre Association Receives MAC Cares Emergency Grant

The Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency that provides grants to assist artists and arts organizations and promote the arts in education, recently awarded a $5,600 MAC CARES Emergency Grant to the Mississippi Theatre Association. The grant is part of $441,100 in CARES Act COVID-19 recovery funding MAC received from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The National Endowment for the Arts awarded almost $30 million in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and territories including Puerto Rico through the CARES Act. MAC established the MAC CARES Emergency Grants program to distribute funds and provide economic relief for independent arts organizations.

For more information, call the Mississippi Arts Commission at 601-359-6546 or email [email protected].