Mayor: All Jackson Businesses Can Open; Employees Must Wear Masks

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, in an amended ‘Stay Safe Jackson’ executive order taking effect today, loosened restrictions on gatherings and social activities, signaling that the capital city is following the trend across the country.



The order signed June 3 opens up more sectors of the economy, allowing tattoo and body piercing parlors, dance studios, libraries, museums, theater houses and auditoriums to open subject to limitations as noted in different executive orders, including Gov. Tate Reeves' orders 1486, 1487, 1491 and 1492.

Outdoor sports complexes and multi-field complexes can open, reception halls and conference centers, and restaurants that do not serve alcohol can offer in-house dining to the public 24- hours a day, and live music can return.

"Restaurants that do serve alcohol shall continue to set hours of operations to close in-house dining to the public no later than 10 p.m. Restaurants and bars may have live music. There shall be a minimum of 12 feet of separation between musicians and restaurants/bar owners customers. It shall be the responsibility of the restaurant and/or bar to maintain social distancing between customers while live music is being performed," Lumumba stated in the executive order.

Indoor and outdoor amusement and recreational activities can resume subject to limitations. They include children's party and play facility, playground, trampoline facilities, bowling alleys, roller skating rinks, arcades and social clubs, fishing, amusement rides, splash pads, swimming pools, go-cart tracks, playground, and public and private parks. The Jackson Zoo can open.

50 Can Gather Indoors, 100 Outdoors—With Social Distancing

In the new order, 50 people can gather indoors and 100 outdoors, if they can maintain adequate social distancing of 6 feet. In group gatherings where social distancing is not possible, "public and private social gatherings and recreational activities shall be limited to groups of no more than 20 people in a single indoor space or groups of no more than 50 people in an outdoor space where individuals are in close proximity."

Lumumba promotes teleworking, but businesses that open are encouraged to ensure social distancing, send sick employees home and actively require sick employees to stay at home.

Other requirements include: "Separating and sending home employees who appear to have respiratory illness symptoms, and adopting and enforcing regular and proper handwashing and personal hygiene protocols and daily screening of employees and volunteers at the beginning of shift."

Employees must wear face coverings where medically and physically tolerable, or industry permitted. "This requirement shall not apply in places or situations where industry standards prescribe against the wearing of face coverings or where face coverings are in violation of the business's documented safety and security policies," the statement said. "All business shall ensure that all common areas where employees or customers are likely to congregate and interact shall be closed, or strict social distancing protocols shall be enforced. Space accommodations shall be made for employees who are members of a vulnerable population to reduce their potential exposure to COVID-19."

With a cap of five customers for 1,000 square feet, stores should frequently clean high-touch surfaces like retail counters.



COVID-19 Still Dangerous to Jackson

Lumumba acknowledged the danger COVID-19 poses to the city. With more than 1,000 confirmed cases and 26 deaths in the capital city, Lumumba noted that more testing would show that the virus is rapidly circulating among the people.



"All individuals living in the city of Jackson who are not considered high risk are advised to take precautions to limit the spread COVID-19 and rely on their sense of personal responsibility and accountability to others when living home," he said. "Because individuals can carry the virus and spread it prior to or without showing symptoms, this order recommended, but do not require that Jacksonian who are not considered high risk stay at their place of residence when possible with the intent of lowering the spread of COVID-19."

The order encourages vulnerable individuals to continue to stay home. They are elderly individuals aged 65 and older; individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune systems are compromised by chemotherapy for cancer or other conditions requiring therapy.

Lumumba urged continued observance of safety measures to safeguard the health of the city. "To the maximum extent possible, individuals shall maintain social distancing of a minimum of six feet distance between each individual engaged in permitted activities outside the home."

Violators of the executive order may be subject to misdemeanor prosecution.

