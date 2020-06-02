Health Officials to Release Names of Long-term Care Facilities With COVID-19 Outbreaks

JACKSON, Miss. – After reviewing the recent Hinds County Chancery Court ruling regarding the release of possible protected patient information, the Mississippi Attorney General’s office has recommended that the Mississippi State Department of Health release the names of current long-term care facilities that have COVID-19 outbreaks.

Beginning tomorrow, the names of these facilities will be posted on the MSDH website and updated daily. Please keep in mind the list will include the name and county of the facility only, not a breakdown of the number of cases associated with each facility.

The Mississippi Public Records Act provides for the release of public documents already in existence, such as the list of LTCFs with COVID-19 outbreaks. Information requests for facility-specific data will have to be addressed at a later time. The MSDH is not currently able to pull frontline epidemiological staff to perform such queries as they are focusing on contact tracing and case investigations.

