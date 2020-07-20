JXN Icons Mural Unveiling, JHLS Curbside Service and Mississippi PPE Donations

Visit Jackson will hold an official unveiling ceremony for the “JXN Icons” mural at the Old Capitol Inn (226 N. State St.) on Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m.

The mural, which Reshonda Perryman, Visit Jackson’s Creative Design Manager, created, is on the back wall of the Old Capitol Inn facing the front entrance of the Two Mississippi Museums in downtown Jackson. It depicts Civil Rights leader and NAACP Field Officer Medgar Evers; writer and photographer Eudora Welty; USA IBC founder and American ballet dancer Thalia Mara; and musician and philanthropist David Banner.

Banner and representatives from the families of Evers, Welty and Mara will be present at the unveiling.

For more information, visit discoverjxn.ms/news/jxnicons or visitjackson.com.

Jack Hinds Library System Switching to Curbside Only

On Tuesday, July 14, the Jackson Hinds Library System closed its libraries for public usage due to rising COVID-19 cases. All JHLS libraries are currently providing curbside service only.

Library patrons can reserve materials using the Holds system through the card catalogue on the JHLS website or call their local library about materials. Library staff will notify patrons by phone when requested materials are ready for pickup at designated pickup spaces at each library. Book-drops are still available for returning materials.

All digital JHLS services are still available online, including the Summer Reading Program, Imagine Your Story. Summer Reading Grab-and-Go Kits will be available each week through curbside service. JHLS also plans to offer limited faxing and computer services by reservation later in July, a release from JHLS says.

For more information and instructions on curbside service, visit jhlibrary.org or the JHLS Facebook page.

Mississippi Community Organizations Receive PPE Donations

The Mississippi-based Drs. Aaron & Ollye Shirley Foundation recently partnered with the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health to donate personal protective equipment to community health centers and community based organizations in Mississippi.

Organizations that received the donations are providing masks in counties with high COVID-19 cases and deaths. As of Sunday, July 19, 41,846 people had tested positive in the state and 1,346 had died. The Mississippi Department of Health recommends everyone wear a mask while in public and exercise social distancing, and Gov. Tate Reeves recently put an executive order in place to that effect.

Jackson native philanthropist Yolanda Daniel provided the masks. The organizations that received them include Boys & Girls Club Central Mississippi, Central Mississippi Health Services, the Choctaw Health Center, Coastal Family Health Center, East Central Mississippi Healthcare, the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, Making Moves in the Community and the Mantachie Rural Health Center.