State Commission Seeks Flag Design Submissions

House Bill 1796 established a commission to redesign the Mississippi State Flag. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History, which is providing clerical support for the commission, is now accepting flag design submissions. The sole purpose of the commission, according to the bill, is to develop, design, and report to the governor and the legislature its recommendation for the design of the new state flag no later than September 14, 2020.

Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, and House Speaker Philip Gunn will each appoint three members to the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag no later than Wednesday, July 15. The chair of the commission will be chosen by the majority vote of the members of the commission during their first meeting.

Criteria

Only unique flag design submissions that include the words “In God We Trust” will be considered by the nine-member commission. Flag descriptions will not be considered.

The new flag design cannot include the Confederate battle flag.

Flag design submissions must adhere to principles of the North American Vexillological Association:

Keep It Simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory.

Use Meaningful Symbolism. The flag’s images, color, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes.

Use Two or Three Basic Colors.

Be Distinctive or Be Related.

The deadline for submissions is August 13, 2020. Flag designs may be emailed to Emma McRaney at [email protected] Submissions may also be mailed to Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag, Mississippi Department of Archives and History, P.O. Box 571, Jackson, MS, 39205-0571.

For more information email [email protected]