USM Theater Program, UM Business Program and MSU/ECCC Partnership

The University of Southern Mississippi's theater program will host its 15th annual Midsummer Musical Theatre Experience at the USM campus in Hattiesburg from July 6-17. The program is for children ages 8 to 15.

Classes will take place inside the USM Theatre and Dance building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. University theater instructors will provide vocal and singing coaching, acting, dance and movement training, costume and set instruction, and more. Participants do not need to have any previous experience or training to join the program.

At the end, the students will perform a musical production titled "BOTS! A New Children's Musical." The production is about a coding and building competition involving singing and dancing robots, in which two members from rival teams befriend each other, a release from USM says.

USM is currently accepting applications for the program. To request an application, call 601-266-6442 or download a version on the Midsummer Musical Theatre Experience website. Tuition is $475 per student, which includes a $100 nonrefundable deposit and covers books, supplies, T-shirts and admission to the opening reception of "BOTS!"

University of Mississippi Business Pilot Program

The University of Mississippi recently partnered with the Mississippi Small Business Development Center to launch a pilot program that will help UM employees start new businesses out of the university's research enterprise.

Based in the UM Office of Technology Commercialization, the program will help create companies based on university technologies and provide entrepreneurial support for faculty and staff startups.

The pilot program will assist with technology transfer and economic development; work with individual departments and centers on campus; and explore the viability of developing shared production facilities. The program will also help startups get equipment and other assistance from the federal government and inform state and local governments of new technologies with commercial potential, a release from UM says.

For more information, visit http://mssbdc.org/.

MSU Establishes Partnership Program with ECCC

Mississippi State University and East Central Community College in Decatur established a new partnership program on Wednesday, Feb. 26, for students enrolled in technical education programs. The agreement allows ECCC students to complete MSU's new bachelor of applied science program.

MSU launched its BAS program in August 2019. The program is aimed at adults who have completed a technical associate's degree program through a community college or the military and need additional education to advance their careers, a release from MSU says.

The agreement outlines courses that students must complete at each institution to fulfill degree requirements. MSU advisors will assist ECCC students through BAS program pathways, and ECCC and MSU-Meridian will provide classroom space for synchronous online courses.

Students in the bachelor of applied science program will be able to consult with advisors from MSU-Meridian and MSU Online. Students can earn credits in the degree program through online or in-person courses.

For more information on the bachelor of applied science program, visit the MSU website.