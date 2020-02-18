Native Coffee, Sweetie Pie's Reopens and 1908 Provisions Dinner Service

Matt Flinn, a former North Carolina resident who moved to Jackson with his wife, Anna, will open a new coffee shop in Belhaven called Native Coffee in March 2020. The shop is at 1800 N. State St. inside the former location of Deep South Pops, which closed in November 2019.

The space is currently undergoing renovations, including the installation of a new oven in the kitchen for breakfast items such as biscuits and pastries. Native Coffee will also offer pour-overs, espressos and craft beers, and will later expand into lunch service, Flinn told the Jackson Free Press.

Flinn formerly worked for a North Carolina coffee roaster called Back Alley Coffee Roasters, which has since changed its name to Black and White. While the Flinns will roast their own coffee at the shop, they also plan to carry Black and White coffee.

"Coffee has an incredible amount of flavor notes, maybe even more than wine, and we want to offer consistently great coffee in Jackson that's not available just anywhere, but without the pretentiousness you might get with other craft coffee" Flinn says. "The shop is called Native Coffee because we want everyone here to feel like they're a native in a cafe culture they can call home."

Native Coffee will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 662-397-4583 or find the cafe on Facebook.

Sweetie Pie's Reopens in Jackson

Sweetie Pie's, a St. Louis-based soul food restaurant that became famous after landing a reality show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, opened for business in Jackson in January 2020. Sweetie Pie's originally attempted to open at the Plaza Building in downtown Jackson in August 2019, but a series of problems led to that location closing in December that year. The new location, called Sweetie Pie's Live, is at 100 E. South St. in downtown Jackson.

The menu at Sweetie Pie's includes items such as baked or fried chicken, smothered pork steak, fried pork chops, chicken wings, short ribs, catfish, roast beef, meat loaf, oxtails and more, as well as sides such as baked beans, coleslaw, okra, potato salad, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and more. The restaurant also offers daily specials with different menu items and a choice of two or three sides each day.

Sweetie Pie's is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 769-524-4843 or visit sweetiepieskitchen.com./sweetie-pies-live.

1908 Provisions Now Offering Dinner Service

1908 Provisions, the restaurant inside the Fairview Inn (734 Fairview St., 601-948-3429, ext. 305) in Jackson's Belhaven neighborhood, recently announced that it is now offering dinner service at the restaurant's Library Lounge Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The new dinner menu includes items such as chilled oysters, seafood gumbo, gulf redfish, scallops, filet mignon, cavatappi pasta and more, as well as daily chef's specials. 1908 Provisions' dinner service will also feature red, white or bubbly wines by the glass.

The Library Lounge, which is also housed in Fairview Inn, will serve small plates and cocktails until midnight Monday through Thursday and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant will also have happy hour specials Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lunch service at the Library Lounge is Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the restaurant also hosts weekly Trivia Tuesday events in the Library Lounge beginning at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, 1908 Provisions itself serves brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call 601-948-3429 or visit fairviewinn.com/1908provisions.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated that Native Coffee is located in Fondren. It is located in the Belhaven neighborhood. We apologize for the error.