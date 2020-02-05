Winner, Winner, Valentine’s Dinner

Sophomore Spanish Club Valentine's Prom Night Costume Party

Sophomore Spanish Club (200 District Blvd. E.) will host a prom-night- themed Valentine's Day party from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. The restaurant encourages visitors to come dressed in '90s-style prom wear. The event will feature a taco, snack and dessert buffet, alcoholic punch, a photo booth and a DJ playing 90s tunes all night. At the end of the party, visitors will elect a prom king and queen.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple and are available by reservation only. To reserve tickets, visit the event's Eventbrite page. For more information, call 601-203-3333 or find the event on Facebook.

McB's Bar and Grill Valentine's Dine and Dance

McB's Bar and Grill (815 Lake Harbour Dr., Ridgeland) will host a Valentine's Day Dine and Dance party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event has no cover charge and will feature food, drinks and live music from Larry Underwood & His Band Of Hounds, Sweethearts & Friends and more. For more information, call 601-956-8362 or find the event on Facebook.

Georgia Blue Valentine Dinner

Georgia Blue (202 Baptist Dr, Madison) will host a Valentine's dinner at its new Supertalk Venue in Madison from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $150 per couple, which does not include the cost of alcohol or gratuities. Customers can reserve private tables for two. The event will also have live music by Keys vs Strings.

Georgia Blue will serve a four-course dinner that includes appetizers such as tuna poke or crawfish empanadas; garden salad; entrees including filet with crab cream sauce, bourbon glazed salmon or chicken bacon ranch pasta; and red velvet cheesecake or bread pudding for dessert.

Customers who show proof of purchase for the Valentine's dinner at the Courtyard by Marriott Madison hotel next to Georgia Blue will receive a discounted rate. For more information, call 601-898-3330 or find the event on Facebook.

Anjou Restaurant Valentine's Dinner

Anjou Restaurant (361 Township Ave., Ridgeland) will host a French-style Valentine's dinner from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The dinner will include Anjou's full menu along with limited specials that Chef Christian Amelot will prepare. To make a reservation, call 601-707-0587. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Single Me Not Mixer at Capitol Art Lofts

The Capitol Art Lofts (218 W. Capitol St.) will host the Valentine's Day Single Me Not mixer from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will include speed dating, a photo booth, games and prizes, a dinner with alcoholic beverages, live music and more.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available on Eventbrite. For more information, call 601-714-2776.

La Brioche Valentine's Treats

For Valentine's Day, La Brioche Patisserie & Bistro will offer heart-shaped entremets, a French layered mousse cake made with puff pastry and almond mousse, by special order in small or large size.

Castlewoods Valentine Dinner

Castlewoods Country Club (403 Bradford Drive, Brandon) will host a three-course, prix fixe Valentine's dinner with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The menu will include Asian Cobb salad, sesame-crusted tuna or filet mignon and a Vietnamese sundae with Vietnamese coffee and peanut brittle for dessert.

Tickets are $55 per person for Castlewoods members or $60 for non-members. Optional wine pairings are also available for $20 per person. To make a reservation, call 601-882-9030. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Nandy's Candy Valentine's Treats

For Valentine's Day, Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, 601-362-9553) will have treats like assorted heart boxes of chocolates or nut clusters, Valentine-themed chocolate marshmallows, rice crispy treats or chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate-covered strawberries in an edible chocolate basket, milk, white or dark chocolate hearts, personalized chocolate hearts and more. For more information, visit nandyscandy.com.

Estelle Valentine's Dinner

Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro (407 S. Congress St.) will hold a Valentine's Day dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15. The dinner will feature a prix-fixe menu with wine pairings and is only open to customers who make reservations. Tickets are $60 per person or $100 per person with wine pairings. For more information, call 769-235-8400 or visit estellejackson.com.

Bravo! Valentine's Dinner

For Valentine's Day, BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N.) will have a special menu on Feb. 14. It will include dishes such as oysters with hackle back caviar, Pittsburgh-style New York strip with blue cheese and chive mashed potatoes, seafood bucatini with mussels and lobster tails, red velvet cheesecake and more.

Items on the Valentine's menu will be available a la carte. BRAVO! will also have wine and cocktail specials. The full menu will be available. For more information, call 601-982-8111 or visit bravobuzz.com.

Valentine's Weekend at Saltine

Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201) will have a special Valentine's Day menu available all weekend from Friday Feb. 14, to Sunday, Feb. 16.

The menu is still to be determined as of this writing, but Saltine will also offer $5 glasses of rose wine all weekend. Seating for Valentine's dinners will be first-come, first-served. For more information, call 601-982-2899 or visit saltinerestaurant.com.

Cupid is Pagan at Soul Wired Cafe

Soul Wired Cafe (4147 Northview Plaza Drive) will celebrate Valentine's Day with its "Cupid is Pagan" dinner and a movie event. The event will begin with a meetup at Soul Wired from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring light food and drinks, poetry readings and live music.

After the meetup, visitors will proceed to Tinseltown Theater in Pearl, where Soul Wired has rented out a private theater for a screening of "The Photograph," a romance movie debuting on Valentine's Day. Tickets for the event are $10 per person for the meetup only or $20 per person for the meetup and the movie. Limited to 50 people. For more information, call 601-790-0864 or visit soulwiredcafe.com.

Valentine's Day at The Gathering

The Gathering at Livingston (106 Livingston Church Road, Flora) will host a Valentine's Day dinner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The venue will also host live music on the Thursday, Saturday and Sunday before and after the holiday. For more information, call 601-667-4282 or find the event on Facebook.

Lover's & Friends Valentine's Party

Names & Faces Lounge (224 E. Capitol St.) will host its Lover's & Friends Valentine's party beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is free, and the event is open to both singles and couples. Visitors must book tables in advance. For more information, call 601-955-5285 or find the event on Facebook.