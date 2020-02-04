Grand Opening for Elvie’s and District Drugs, La Brioche Expands Menu

Hunter Evans, a Jackson chef who previously worked as chef de cuisine at Lou’s Full-Serv in Jackson since 2015, held a grand opening for his own restaurant, Elvie’s (809 Manship St.), on Monday, Feb. 3.

The restaurant is located inside a remodeled house in the Belhaven Town Center. The 1850-square-foot space includes both indoor and outdoor porch and patio seating for up to 62 people.

Evans named the restaurant after his late grandmother, Elvie Good, who Evans said instilled a love of cooking in him when he visited her in New Orleans when he was 8 years old.

“My grandmother passed away when I was little, but I remember she always loved having people in her home and cooking for them,” Evans says. “She loved Mardi Gras and seafood and other things about New Orleans, and I wanted Elvie’s to reflect that.”

The restaurant’s breakfast and lunch menu includes items such as house-made breads and French omelets, fresh oysters and crab claws, beef tartare and duck fat frites, while the dinner menu features duck confit cassoulet, redfish meunière, Gulf Coast bouillabaisse and more. Elvie’s also has cocktails such as the pepper jelly julep and chartreuse daiquiri, boozy iced coffee and Apple Jacks milk punch.

Elvie’s is open Monday through Saturday. The restaurant serves breakfast and brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., then closes until 4 p.m. and reopens for dinner. The dinner menu includes small plate specials and a cocktail and wine bar.

For more information, call 601-863-8828, visit elviesrestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page, or find them on Instagram at @elviesrestaurant.

District Drugs & Mercantile Opens at The District at Eastover

Whitney Harris, a Jackson native who formerly worked as a pharmacist at Beemon Drugs, which closed in June 2019, held a grand opening for her own pharmacy inside The District at Eastover (1200 Eastover Drive, Suite 175), District Drugs & Mercantile, on Monday, Feb. 3.

District Drugs is inside the BankPlus Building near Cultivation Food Hall in The District. The pharmacy offers curbside pickup for medications, immunizations, a retail shop that sells Mississippi-made items such as candles, fashion accessories and art, and medication therapy management services, which is a service where pharmacists help people better understand their health conditions and the medicines required to manage them, Harris told the Jackson Free Press.

The pharmacy also offers free delivery to patients in Hinds, Madison, and Rankin counties and has an app that allows patients refill prescriptions and communicate directly with Harris for questions about different medicines.

District Drugs & Mercantile is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pharmacy also has a 24-hour emergency line at 601-500-0443.

For more information, call 601-953-3368 or visit districtdrugsjackson.com.

La Brioche Announces Expanded Menu

Cristina and Patrik Lazzari, owners of La Brioche Patisserie & Bistro (2906 N. State St.), recently announced an expansion to the bistro’s menu that includes new sandwiches, soups, salads, quiche and signature empanadas.

The new menu follows renovations that the Lazzari's made to La Brioche in early January that included 10 new indoor seats and new outdoor benches and new counter space.

La Brioche’s new Argentine empanadas are stuffed with sweet corn and mozzarella or beef with olives. Other new items include the Hangover Brunch Bowl with smoked gouda grits, bacon, avocado, tomato, sprouts and an egg; ham, cheese or veggie quiches; a pimento B.L.T.; and black bean avocado and turkey avocado sandwiches. La Brioche will also begin serving Sunday brunch in spring 2020, which will feature mimosas, sparkling wines and more.



For Valentine’s Day, La Brioche will offer heart-shaped entremets, a French layered mousse cake made with puff pastry and almond mousse, by special order in small or large size. For Mardis Gras, the patisserie will serve a signature king cake consisting of seven individual brioche buns filled with a cinnamon cream cheese mousse, also available by special order.

La Brioche is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will soon be open Sundays for brunch. For more information, call 601-988-2299 or visit labriochems.com.