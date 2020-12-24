MSU Film Award and College of Education Ambassadors, JSU Mortar Board Inductees

Mississippi State University's Broadcast Education Association Student Media Club recently won first place in a national competition with its inaugural submission to the BEA 168-Hour Film Challenge.

BEA’s 168-Hour Film Challenge is a national short film competition between student media clubs nationwide in which teams have 168 hours to develop their finished product. Required elements included genre, character names, a line of dialogue and a prop. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BEA changed the competition for 2020 from its usual 48-Hour Film Challenge and instead gave participants a week to work with.

MSU's winning student-produced film is titled “Five Minutes.” The film revolves around an awkward gamer who is about to meet his internet girlfriend for the first time, a release from MSU says.

The members of MSU's BEA Student Media Club include J. Hun-En Joswick of Louisville, Ky.; Christopher D. LoNigro of Katy, Texas; Carra Faith Spencer of Clinton, Miss.; Jon M. Tackett of Hernando, Miss.; and Hannah M. Vandie of Starkville, Miss.

MSU's Division of Student Affairs recently named the BEA Student Media Club as the 2019-2020 New Student Organization of the Year.

For more information about the MSU College of Arts and Sciences or the communication department, visit cas.msstate.edu or comm.msstate.edu.

MSU Names 2020-2021 College of Education Ambassadors

Mississippi State University recently named 25 students from Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas as 2020-2021 ambassadors for its College of Education. College of Education Ambassadors serve as liaisons for the college’s faculty and staff to students, prospective students, alumni and other constituents, a release from MSU says.

Ambassadors represent the college at university events including Preview Days, Scholars Recognition Days, and Academic Insight. Membership is open to all MSU undergraduate students. To apply, students must have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher. Members must serve the group for at least two consecutive semesters, be active participants in the college, have an appreciation for educational opportunities and reapply for the organization every year.

Click here for a full list of the 2020-2021 College of Education ambassadors. For more information, visit educ.msstate.edu.

JSU Inducts 23 Seniors into Blue and White Tassel Mortar Board Chapter

Jackson State University recently inducted 23 seniors into its newly chartered Blue and White Tassel chapter of the Mortar Board National College Senior Honor Society. While Mortar Board is a senior honor society, students are inducted at the completion of their junior year, so they can serve for the entirety of the following year.

To receive a Mortar Board charter, a college or univerisity must be accredited, award baccalaureate degrees, have the support of the university administration, host an official visit by a national representative of Mortar Board, and be voted upon by the organization’s board of directors, the National Council.

Each new chapter agrees to serve as an active honor society that continues to make significant contributions to college and community life, a release from JSU says. Mortar Board students can also apply for national Mortar Board fellowships.

For more information about the JSU Mortar Board chapter, visit https://www.jsums.edu/honorscollege/about-2/.