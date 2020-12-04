Mayor Lumumba Signs Executive Order Closing City Hall, Non-Essential City Offices

On Dec. 3, citing the continued and increased spread of Covid-19 in the City of Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba signed an executive order closing city hall and non-essential city offices and city-owned or leased non-essential facilities, requiring non-essential city employees to work remotely, and restricting city employee travel. This is the second such order issued by Mayor Lumumba since the pandemic began.

Key provisions of the executive order include:

City Hall, as well as all non-essential City offices and City-owned or leased non-essential facilities shall remain closed to the public.

Non-essential City of Jackson employees are required to work remotely – telework.

All non-essential City-sponsored travel is prohibited.

UPDATE: While City Hall is closed, the Department of the Municipal Clerk will still be open to:

Receive legal documents

Assist TSA, passport & open records customers

Assist individuals participating in absentee voting for the Special Municipal Run-off Election for Ward 2. The final day for absentee voting is Saturday, December 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mayor Lumumba said, “Jackson does not have the luxury of a wait-and-see approach to this pandemic. Infection rates are increasing and it is necessary that we take extraordinary measures to prevent the continued spread of Covid-19 for the health and safety of our city.”

This Proclamation of Executive Order is effective Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12 a.m. midnight and shall remain in effect through Friday, December 18, 2020 or until rescinded or superseded by another applicable Proclamation of Executive Order.

