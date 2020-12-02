 State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs Public Health Guidance | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs Public Health Guidance

Photo courtesy State of Mississippi

Photo courtesy State of Mississippi

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
0

Due to the rapidly rising burden of COVID-19 cases, excessive hospitalizations and the high risk of COVID-19 infection in the community, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is issuing the following Public Health Guidance.

All residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the nuclear family or household. MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities.

MSDH recommends that all Mississippians protect themselves and their families by avoiding public or social gatherings such as the following:

• Social events or parties

• Family gatherings outside of the household or nuclear family

• Weddings

• Funerals (other than close family and preferably outdoors)

• Sporting events

• In-person church services

Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH, State Health Officer

