 Governor Tate Reeves Announces Additional COVID-19 Measures | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Governor Tate Reeves Announces Additional COVID-19 Measures

Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced 13 additional counties that have qualified and met certain requirements to be placed under mask mandates with his “Safe Recovery” executive order that is in effect until Dec. 11. Photo by Stephen Wilson

Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced 13 additional counties that have qualified and met certain requirements to be placed under mask mandates with his “Safe Recovery” executive order that is in effect until Dec. 11. Photo by Stephen Wilson

Verbatim Statement Tuesday, December 1, 2020 6:11 p.m. CST
0

JACKSON — Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced 13 additional counties that have qualified and met certain requirements to be placed under mask mandates with his “Safe Recovery” executive order that is in effect until Dec. 11.

Those additional counties are: Adams, Amite, Coahoma, Franklin, Jefferson, Kemper, Monroe, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Quitman, Scott, Sunflower, and Washington. 54 of Mississippi's 82 counties are now under mask mandates.

“I hope that people believe me when I say this is a time when the virus is extremely present," Governor Reeves said. "It is all around us right now, more than almost any time before. Please continue to be careful and safeguard yourself and your loved ones."

A copy of the Executive Order can be found here.

More stories by this author

Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »