Governor Tate Reeves Announces Additional COVID-19 Measures

JACKSON — Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced 13 additional counties that have qualified and met certain requirements to be placed under mask mandates with his “Safe Recovery” executive order that is in effect until Dec. 11.
Those additional counties are: Adams, Amite, Coahoma, Franklin, Jefferson, Kemper, Monroe, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Quitman, Scott, Sunflower, and Washington. 54 of Mississippi's 82 counties are now under mask mandates.
“I hope that people believe me when I say this is a time when the virus is extremely present," Governor Reeves said. "It is all around us right now, more than almost any time before. Please continue to be careful and safeguard yourself and your loved ones."
A copy of the Executive Order can be found here.
