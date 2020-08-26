City of Jackson Provides Storm Preparedness Resources

(Jackson, MS) – In preparation for the pending storms, the City of Jackson has sand bags available to residents at 4225 Michael Avalon St. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closing for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
Residents are reminded to please report downed trees to 601-960-1875 and contact 311 or 601-960-1111 to report concerns, issues or service requests.
Please remember to stay safe and please limit travel during storms.
More stories by this author
- Governor Reeves Issues Limits on College Stadiums, Game Day Events to Protect Players and Spectators
- Mayor Issues Fifth Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order
- Mayor Further Extends Curfew as Part of City COVID-19 Efforts
- State Flag Commission Selects Five Finalists
- Governor Tate Reeves Extends Safe Return Order and Issues K-12 Extracurricular Limitations
Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus