City of Jackson Provides Storm Preparedness Resources

(Jackson, MS) – In preparation for the pending storms, the City of Jackson has sand bags available to residents at 4225 Michael Avalon St. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closing for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

Residents are reminded to please report downed trees to 601-960-1875 and contact 311 or 601-960-1111 to report concerns, issues or service requests.



Please remember to stay safe and please limit travel during storms.