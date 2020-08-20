MSU Outstanding Economic Impact Award, UM Virtual Internship Course and Tougaloo/Nike Partnership

The Mississippi Main Street Association presented its Outstanding Economic Impact Award to Mississippi State University and the City of Starkville for their “Orientation Dine Around Downtown” project during the MMSA's virtual recognition program this month.

“Orientation Dine Around Downtown” is a collaboration between MSU’s Office of Admissions and Scholarships and its Office of Orientation and Events, and the Starkville Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Starkville Main Street Association.

The program, which MSU developed and implemented as part of its summer 2018 orientation program, aims to introduce incoming freshmen and transfer students and their families to local dine-in restaurants in the Starkville community. The program saw a 40% increase in Starkville's 2% food and beverage tax with more than $45,000 going back into the local restaurants, a release from MSU says. The event also received the Greater Starkville Development Partnership's Crystal Pineapple Starkville Tourism Award in 2018.

MMSA also gave its Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor Award to the MSU Idea Shop, a 2,000-square-foot downtown makerspace and retail storefront that MSU opened in March 2019.

The Idea Shop, which is part of the MSU Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach, features design workstations, 3D printers, electronics, workbenches and advanced woodworking tools. MSU’s College of Business and the School of Human Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences operate the shop. Makerspace membership is available to the public, and the shop hosts workshops for newcomers. The Idea Shop previously received the Starkville Main Street Association’s Partner of the Year Award in 2019.

For more information on the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, visit starkville.org. For more information on the Mississippi Main Street Association, visit msmainstreet.com.

UM Hosting Virtual Internship Fall Course

The University of Mississippi Internship Experience Program recently announced that it is offering an eight-week course this fall for students from any major.

"EDHE 320: Internship Exploration" is a one-hour course that will be available online in the second fall term from Oct.12 to Nov. 24. The course will cover effective internship and job search strategies, applying for virtual and remote internship options, résumé writing, creating LinkedIn profiles, interview techniques and learning to communicate professionally.

The course will also teach students how to work remotely in a team, manage their professional time, pitch a virtual internship to a potential employer and how to stay on task in virtual work settings, a release from UM says.

Students can register for the course through MyOleMiss. For more information, visit http://outreach.olemiss.edu/internships/.

Tougaloo Partners with Nike and BSN Sports

Tougaloo College recently announced that it entered into a multi-year partnership with Nike through BSN Sports last month. The partnership will make Nike the official apparel of Tougaloo College Athletics. The agreement, which Tougaloo formally entered into on July 1, is part of the BSN Sports Collegiate Select program.

Through the program, BSN Sports—a marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment—aims to serve as a provider of collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment and to all Division 1, 2 and 3, National Junior College Athletic Association and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics schools, a release from Tougaloo says.

Nike will serve as the exclusive outfitter for all eight of Tougaloo's Bulldog Varsity sports teams. The multi-year agreement includes discounts and rewards as well as incentives for on-field achievements and marketing and promotional opportunities. BSN will serve as the official equipment provider.