Mayor Issues Fifth Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order

(Jackson, MS) – On Wednesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba extended the Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order set to expire Aug. 19 to Wednesday, Aug. 26. The order will be reviewed after the five-day period to determine the need for a new Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order.
The amended Executive Order continues the “10/20” restrictions on gatherings including those in parks. The 10/20 rule limits inside gatherings to no more than 10 people with appropriate social distancing and no more than 20 people with appropriate social distancing at outside gatherings.
“Thanks to our vigilance, we are making progress but there’s still more to do,” said Mayor Lumumba. “These precautions are even more critical as students return to campus.”
Residents are encouraged to seek support in these challenging times by calling the City of Jackson’s Warmline at (601) 601-586-3073 or 866-300-7948, or learning more about support services including employment opportunities at jacksonms.gov.
You can read the Fifth Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order here.
