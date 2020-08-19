Mayor Further Extends Curfew as Part of City COVID-19 Efforts

(Jackson, MS) – Tuesday, Mayor Lumumba has extended the city-wide curfew set to expire at midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 19 for five additional days. As in the previous order, the curfew prohibits a range of non-essential pedestrian and vehicular movement during the hours of midnight to 5 a.m. for a period of five days. After the five-day period, the need for a new Order of Curfew will be reviewed.

The curfew extension is part of a comprehensive effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Thanks to our vigilance, we are making progress,” said Mayor Lumumba. “These kinds of measures are even more critical as students return to campus for the school year.”

Residents are encouraged to seek support in these challenging times by calling the City of Jackson’s Warmline at 601-586-3073 or 866-300-7948, or learning more about support services including employment opportunities at jacksonms.gov.

The curfew order also requires essential businesses or operations located within the City of Jackson to provide essential employees–upon request-documentation or verification of their essential status and necessity for travel during the curfew hours.

You can read the Order of Curfew here.