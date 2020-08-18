State Flag Commission Selects Five Finalists

The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag selected five flags to move to the final round (pending clearance of intellectual property rights). The five designs and a new nonbinding public poll have been placed on the MDAH website at mdah.ms.gov/flagpoll-top5.

The five designs will be manufactured into flags, and at the August 25 meeting, commissioners will meet in front of the Old Capitol Museum where each flag will be raised on the flag pole.

The commission will choose the final design during their September 2 meeting and report that selection to the governor and legislature.



For more information email [email protected].