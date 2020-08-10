Commission Picks Top State Flag Submissions

The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag considered the nearly 3,000 flag submissions and narrowed their choices to 147. View their choices here.
Commission members will rank the top ten choices, and during the next meeting on August 14, the commissioners will select five flags for final consideration. These five flags will be placed on the MDAH website for public comment.
Each of the upcoming meetings will stream live on MDAH Facebook page. For more information email [email protected].
