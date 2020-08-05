Mayor Issues Curfew to Stem Recent Spike in Coronavirus Cases

(Jackson, MS) – In an effort to stem the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the City of Jackson will enforce a city-wide curfew beginning at midnight on Thursday, Aug. 6. The curfew prohibits a range of non-essential pedestrian and vehicular movement during the hours of midnight to 5:00 am for a period of five days. After the five-day period, the need for a new Order of Curfew will be reviewed.

“We know that staying home and physical distancing are important ways to keep each other safe,” said Mayor Lumumba. “We also understand that staying in can be challenging, which is why we are encouraging residents to use the Warmline and other mental health supports during these trying times. We will get through this together.”

The Executive Order also requires essential businesses or operations located within the City of Jackson to provide essential employees – upon request - documentation or verification of their essential status and necessity for travel during the curfew hours.

You can read the Executive Order here.