Northpark’s Got Heart, Fleet Feet Essential Workers Discount and Newk's Pantry

Northpark is hosting a photography-based social media project on behalf of communities practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Northpark’s Got Heart – Communities #ComeTogether" photo project will use submitted photos to create a large-scale, heart-shaped mural that will go on display at Northpark after the social distancing period ends.

All of Northpark's social media platforms will host activities such as digital scavenger hunts, pet photography, coloring pages, dress-your-best from home photos and more.

Northpark’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter pages will each feature content based around a theme each week. For more information, visit visitnorthpark.com.

Fleet Feet Offering Essential Workers Discount

Fleet Feet Sports is offering a 20% discount on certain shoe brands to all healthcare and other essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis. The discounted brands include Saucony, Asics, Karhu, New Balance and Altra.

The store is also hosting a running-focused social media series called "Up & Running" to offer advice on running and training safely during the pandemic. The series is available on Fleet Feet's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Fleet Feet's stores in Flowood and Ridgeland are open for call-ins and online curbside orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 769-235-4786 or 601-899-9696, or visit fleetfeetjackson.com.

Newk's Opens Food Pantry

Newk’s Eatery has launched a food pantry service called Newk’s Pantry to assist people amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Customers can purchase groceries and meal kits in-store as well as curbside pickup and delivery.

Available items include a la carte sliced meats, cheese and bread, soups and salads, bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and lemons, cakes by slice, hard boiled eggs, wine and beer, toilet paper, paper towels and more.

Meal kits include ingredients to make Newk’s dishes at home, including lunch meats, soup, bread, Newk's chips and pizzas, mac and cheese and more.

Newk’s Pantry offers curbside pickup and delivery at most locations. For more information and a list of locations, visit newks.com.