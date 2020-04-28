Mobile COVID-19 Testing Set for Madison, Hinds, Leflore, Clay, Leake and Pike Counties

JACKSON, Miss. – Residents of Madison, Hinds and Leflore counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

These sites join others that were scheduled for this week, previously announced in Walthall, Clay, Lee, Leake and Pike counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. The Mississippi State Department of Health has expanded its guidelines and is now recommending testing for anyone with a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The newest testing sites on Thursday, April 30:

Hinds County: Bolton Edwards Elementary Middle School, 9700 I-20 Frontage Road, Bolton

Leflore County: Greenwood-Leflore County Civic Center, 200 Mississippi Highway 7, Greenwood

The newest testing site on Tuesday, April 28:

Madison County: Shirley Simmons Middle School, 820 Sulphur Springs Road, Canton

The testing site previously announced for Tuesday, April 28:

Clay County: West Point Civic Center, 91 Sixth St., West Point

The testing sites previously announced for Wednesday, April 29:

Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

Leake County: Carthage Coliseum, 729 E. Main St., Carthage

Testing hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Effective Thursday, hours of testing will be noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day April 27, a total 994 people at 32 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 2,944 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 3,938 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle. For more information about testing, click here.