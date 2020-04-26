April 26: 193 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths on Saturday

With the total number of COVID-19 cases ticking up over 5,900 on Saturday, the single-day total of 193 was lower than the average of the past week. The six deaths reported are also below the recent average.

In six weeks, 227 people have died from the virus, the Mississippi State Department of Health says, with nearly 61% of the people who died categorized as black or African American by MSDH and nearly 39% categorized as white. Those numbers almost exactly reverse the demographics of the state, where black Mississippians are about 37% of the population.

Hinds County, where the capital city of Jackson is located, leads all counties in reported cases at 415, but only seven deaths, suggesting a fatality rate in the county of 1.7%. DeSoto County's 261 cases, the populous suburb of Memphis, have been overtaken by Lauderdale County's 295 cases and 19 deaths, a fatality rate of 6.4%. Lauderdale County has 68 cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, the highest in the state.

MSDH reports that 38 new cases on Saturday were people in long-term care facilities. Across the state, 397 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

On Sunday, April 26, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson will hold a virtual town hall on Facebook at 3 p.m. According to WJTV, the Mayor will also discuss his recent decision to suspend open carry laws in the City of Jackson.

