UM Online Summer Programs, JSU Waiving ACT/SAT Requirements and MCCF COVID-19 Grant

The University of Mississippi is providing scholarships and programs for 11th and 12th graders to allow them to try out college classes online in response to postponement and cancellations of its usual summer programs due to the COVID-19 crisis.

UM has converted its Summer College for High School Students, the Lott Leadership Institute and the ARISE research programs to an online format that will allow high school students to earn college credits from home.

High school juniors and seniors can enroll in two college courses through SCHS during either the June or July summer sessions. SCHS participants can choose from subjects such as sociology, gender studies, history, African American studies, computer science, criminal justice, political science, engineering, biology, chemistry and more.

Students interested in leadership and advocacy can also enroll in the Lott Leadership Institute for High School Students in either the first or second summer session. UM's ARISE program, which allows high school students to research science, technology, engineering and mathematics with UM students and faculty, will also be available in an online format for summer 2020. The programs will utilize online forums and video conferencing.

Qualified high school students who enter UM's virtual summer college programs may receive a full scholarship for the two UM courses they enroll in for the summer. Students must pay a $50 application fee and a $75 program fee, and course and book fees also may be applicable.

For more information on these programs, visit the UM website.

JSU Waiving ACT/SAT Test Requirements

Jackson State University is waiving ACT and SAT test requirements for the 2020-2021 academic year in response to testing postponements and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minimum grade-point average requirement is still in place, and students must also complete the College Preparatory Credits. Students who do not meet the 2.50 GPA requirement for full admissions can enter into the JSU Students Trained for Academic Readiness and Success program for fall 2020. After completing the S.T.A.R.S. program or obtaining a qualifying ACT score of 16 or an equivalent SAT score, students will gain full admissions.

Prospective students who have not submitted a high school transcript can email theirs to [email protected]. The Office of Enrollment Management will accept unofficial copies of student transcripts, but students must send official final transcripts before they can receive full admission to JSU. The university will have a two to four-week processing period for admissions.

For more information, email the JSU Office of Enrollment Management at [email protected].

Mississippi Community College Foundation Receives COVID-19 Student Aid Grant

The Woodward Hines Education Foundation is giving Hinds Community College and 14 other colleges throughout the state portions of a $310,00 grant to provide emergency relief to Mississippi community college students impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The Hinds Community College Foundation will handle the college's $20,000 portion.

The Mississippi Community College Foundation will use the grant to help qualifying Mississippi community college students who have experienced disruptions due to the pandemic stay on track towards graduation, a release from HCC says.



The grant will establish student relief funds at all 15 Mississippi community colleges, which students will be able to use for the costs of in-home internet access, fuel cards, credential fee stipends, campus tablet or computer loan programs and more.

WHEF has previously awarded $490,000 to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society to provide membership scholarships to high-achieving students from underserved communities and $900,000 to Coahoma Community College and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College for the Achieving the Dream program, which supports the development of peer learning communities.