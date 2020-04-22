Cathead Comfort & Mercy Hand Sanitizer Available For Purchase

We've made a lot of changes over the past month; we've been humbled by the opportunity to support our first responders, essential businesses, restaurant colleagues, and most importantly, our community.
Today, we're excited to announce that Comfort & Mercy, a product created from care and necessity, is now available for purchase online, as well as at select retailers across the South (stay tuned for more updates on specific locations + availability later this week!)
Crafted at our distillery in Jackson, MS, Comfort & Mercy is compliant with FDA guidelines and features 80% alcohol antiseptic. Currently available in a pack of twelve, each 12 oz. bottle of hand sanitizer is individually packaged with a sealable, easy-to-dispense top designed with safety in mind.
For more information, email [email protected].
