Tougaloo College to Serve as COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing Site

Tougaloo, MS - Tougaloo College is serving as a one-day, appointment-only drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Local residents who meet specific criteria have the opportunity to secure an appointment for providing a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicles on the campus of Tougaloo College. As public health officials stress the need for more widespread testing, serving as a one-day drive-through collection site is an opportunity for Tougaloo to contribute to this needed cause.

This joint effort to stem virus transmission is facilitated by the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), in partnership with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard for mobile testing site coordination.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or sore throat, is first required to undergo a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The C Spire Health app, which is available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., is the fastest and easiest way for screening and testing. Those without smartphones may call 601-496-7200.

Those using the C Spire Health app will be given an appointment if a medical provider determines, through questioning, that their level of risk for COVID-19 is high. Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians, and UMMC will contact those tested with their results.

