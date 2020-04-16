Hinds, Quitman Counties Set for Saturday Mobile COVID-19 Testing

JACKSON, Miss. – Residents of Hinds and Quitman counties and surrounding communities can be tested on Saturday, April 18, for COVID-19 as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Testing is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointment-only collection sites are:

Quitman County: Supervalu, 1012 Martin Luther King Drive, Marks

Hinds County: Jackson State University’s Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center, 1400 John R. Lynch St., Jackson

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include 85 people in Olive Branch, 25 in Clarksdale, 55 in Vicksburg, 49 in Greenwood, 61 in Meridian, 110 in Natchez, 57 in Carriere, 33 in Ripley, 59 in Moss Point, 18 in Raleigh, 25 in Eupora, 50 in Clinton, 25 in Tunica, 27 in Fayette and 28 in Houston. As of April 14, there had been 2,207 people tested at the Mississippi Fairgrounds in Jackson.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for having COVID-19 are given an appointment at a testing site to provide a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Those using the C Spire Health app will be given an appointment if a medical provider determines their level of risk for COVID-19 is high. They’ll be asked questions about symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. UMMC will contact those tested with their results.

Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care – and told to call back if symptoms worsen.

