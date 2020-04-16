Canopy Children’s Solutions Launches New Solution to Help Local Families in Crisis

Jackson, MISS.—Canopy Children’s Solutions’ LINK connects families with state, local and federal community resources for when they are in crisis situations.

“LINK is designed to help families navigate federal, state and local resources for times when they may have struggles with food stability, job losses or other situations that put increased stress on families,” says Traci Epps, local LINK supervisor. “This is a hard time for many Mississippi families during the COVID-19 outbreak and others were struggling even before. We give families the support the need to get them through hard times.”

Key features of the program include:

Helping families navigate through community resources

Enhancing parenting skills using Active Parenting

Increasing assistance in accessing formal and informal supports

Educating and linking family to mental health and substance abuse services

Educating parents on self-care and self-control

Providing teen pregnancy prevention and substance abuse training

“Canopy’s LINK program provides families with resources, support, education and the proper training needed to successfully care for their family in the home,” said Yolanda Wooten, statewide coordinator for LINK. “Our network of Family Navigators and Child & Family Advocates will connect families to resources that meet their family’s needs including services that enhance parenting skills and family preservation, while also educating individuals on resources for mental health, substance abuse services, and teen pregnancy. Our goal is to coach parents on self-care and self-control to promote and enable stronger families.”

LINK is a free resource provided to any family in need. For assistance, individuals can contact a Canopy Children’s Solutions Care Coordinator at 800.388.6247.

Canopy Children’s Solutions (Canopy) offers an array of behavioral health, educational and social service solutions to children and families throughout Mississippi. For more information about solutions offered through Canopy, please visit mycanopy.org or call 800-388-6247.