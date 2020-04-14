JPS Grab-And-Go Breakfast/Lunch and Dinner Feeding Program

The Jackson Public Schools Child Nutrition team will continue to serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals during school closures through April 17, 2020. Children 18 years of age and under will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at no cost. No ID is required. Adult meals are $2.50 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch. Meals will be served Tuesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 16 from 9–11 a.m. at the following locations:
North
Boyd Elementary, 4531 Broadmeadow Street
North Jackson Elementary, 650 James M. Davis Drive
Spann Elementary, 1615 Brecon Drive
Central
Blackburn Middle, 1311 W. Pearl Street
Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street
Lake Elementary, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Raines Elementary, 156 N. Flag Chapel Road
Smith Elementary, 3900 Parkway Avenue
South
Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive
Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive
Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard
Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive
The selection of these sites was based on their location and serviceability in areas throughout the city of Jackson.
Free Hot Dinners and Produce Packages
Free hot dinners meals (one for each person in the vehicle) and boxes of fresh, local produce (one per vehicle) will be distributed on Thursday, April 16, from 3-5 p.m. Pick up locations are:
Bates Elementary
Galloway Elementary School
Cardozo Middle Schools.
Chastain Middle School
