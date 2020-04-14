JPS Grab-And-Go Breakfast/Lunch and Dinner Feeding Program

The Jackson Public Schools Child Nutrition team will continue to serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals during school closures through April 17, 2020. Children 18 years of age and under will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at no cost. No ID is required. Adult meals are $2.50 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch. Meals will be served Tuesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 16 from 9–11 a.m. at the following locations:

North

Boyd Elementary, 4531 Broadmeadow Street

North Jackson Elementary, 650 James M. Davis Drive

Spann Elementary, 1615 Brecon Drive

Central

Blackburn Middle, 1311 W. Pearl Street

Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street

Lake Elementary, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue

Raines Elementary, 156 N. Flag Chapel Road

Smith Elementary, 3900 Parkway Avenue

South

Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard

Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive

The selection of these sites was based on their location and serviceability in areas throughout the city of Jackson.

Free Hot Dinners and Produce Packages

Free hot dinners meals (one for each person in the vehicle) and boxes of fresh, local produce (one per vehicle) will be distributed on Thursday, April 16, from 3-5 p.m. Pick up locations are:

Bates Elementary

Galloway Elementary School

Cardozo Middle Schools.

Chastain Middle School