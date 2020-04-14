Gov. Tate Reeves Announces Extended School Closures to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

JACKSON — Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that schools in Mississippi will remain closed for the rest of the school year to slow the spread of COVID-19.
To ensure that Mississippi students' education continues through the remainder of the school year, Governor Reeves is asking every school to submit distance learning plans to mitigate and enhance their learning. He is also asking that educators prepare for summer or early fall learning as an option for make-up school.
"I know how hard teachers, students, all staff, and parents have been working during this dangerous time. You have my deep respect and sincere admiration. It has been so encouraging to see the efforts of our education community to protect the people of Mississippi while ensuring learning takes place. I know our education community will do whatever it takes to make sure Mississippi kids don’t fall behind," said Governor Tate Reeves.
The Governor will be issuing an executive order shortly with details for school districts to develop enhanced learning plans for their students and their communities.
View Reeves' full remarks here.
