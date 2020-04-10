Weather Prompts Sunday-Only Halt to COVID-19 Testing at State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. – COVID-19 testing at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson will be suspended on Sunday, April 12, due to inclement weather expected in the metro area and in honor of the Easter holiday.

Appointment-only, drive-through testing will resume on Monday and continues seven days a week, weather permitting. Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for infection are giving a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

Since testing at the Fairgrounds began March 24, a total 1,903 people had given specimens as of the end of the day April 9.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Those using the C Spire Health app will be given an appointment if a medical provider determines their level of risk for COVID-19 is high. They’ll be asked questions about symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. UMMC will contact those tested with their results.

Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care – and told to call back if symptoms worsen.