Visit Jackson to Feed Healthcare Workers

Visit Jackson will feed healthcare workers through meal deliveries from local restaurants this week in a campaign dubbed "Good Food In Gratitude."

The destination marketing organization's employees have each selected an individual to provide a complimentary meal. That person will receive a food delivery from a Jackson restaurant of their choice. Visit Jackson invites other businesses and organizations to do the same.

“Visit Jackson is honored to have the opportunity to support the brave men and women who are on the front-line supporting us 365 days a year,” said Visit Jackson President & CEO Rickey Thigpen.

“They are the soul of Jackson; we thank them by providing soulful meals to uplift them as they provide selfless service to us.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba weighed in, praising the campaign.

"In moments of crisis, the true character of the community is revealed and it is refreshing to know that Jacksonians are the people that we've always believed them to be – people of generosity, love, and kindness," he said. "I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to Visit Jackson for taking the time to make our first responders feel supported and appreciated with the Good Food in Gratitude campaign."

Thigpen added, "The caring and compassionate people of Jackson are the soul of our community, and together, we are City with Soul STRONG!"

Good Food in Gratitude is a campaign created by a local ad agency, Maris, West & Baker (MWB), who took on the task of feeding healthcare workers last week.