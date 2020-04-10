Mississippi Children’s Museum COVID-19 Statewide Resources & Response

Jackson, Miss. (April 10, 2020) – The Mississippi Children's Museum meets the unique needs children, families, and educators face during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a multi-faceted approach, MCM answers questions and provides resources to promote distance learning and foster social and emotional well-being.

To help the children of Mississippi navigate the unknowns of the COVID-19 virus and the stress that ensues, MCM invites all children to submit their questions regarding the virus. The deadline for submissions has been extended to April 13. MCM is working with Mississippi’s leading medical experts to provide scientifically-based answers translated in terms children can understand. Please send a video of your child asking their question to Susan Branson by emailing [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 601.709.8354. Please have your child state their first name, their age, their hometown and their question. We will release a video through our website and social media channels of medical experts answering their questions.

To help educators, parents, and our most at-risk youth, MCM has created hands-on learning resources children and families can access in the safety of their own homes. This work is funded in part by our regional and national partners including the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Institute for Museum and Library Services, and The Barksdale Reading Institute. Each week, MCM is releasing lesson plans and instructional videos as well as resources from Talk from the Start (a new initiative from MCM in partnership with the Barksdale Reading Institute) free of charge to school districts and Head Starts across the state. Currently, Jackson Public School District, Meridian Public School District, and Lauderdale County School District are among the schools receiving these free resources. Contact Susan Branson if you’re interested in receiving these instructional materials ([email protected]).

MCM has also launched “MCM at Home,” an online database of activities, recommended readings, and videos as a resource to all caregivers statewide and beyond. New materials are added weekly and are accessible at mschildrensmuseum.org.

“Children and their caregivers need learning, joy, and play now more than ever,” urges Susan Garrard, MCM President and CEO. “With the support of advocates for our work, our team has been able to create resources that will help foster engaging, hands-on learning for children in the safety of their own home. We also realize that our children are not immune to the stress caused by the disruption of COVID-19, and we want to give them a voice as well as answers to help calm their fears; for this we are so grateful to our friends and program partners across the community.”