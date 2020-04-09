Community Organizations Unite to Serve Meals to Jackson Families During COVID-19 Crisis

Operation Shoestring, Christ United Methodist Church, and United Way of the Capital Area have partnered to fund the JPS Food Distribution plan for scholars and their families, for the next two weeks, during the COVID-19 crisis. Each organization has donated $8,130 which totals $24,390 towards providing well-balanced, nutritious evening meals and packages of fresh, local produce.



These generous donations by our community partners will provide a total of 3,000 hot dinner meals and 900 produce packages to JPS families on Thursday, April 9 and Thursday, April 16 at Bates Elementary/Cardozo Middle, Chastain Middle and Galloway Elementary from 3-5 p.m. each day. This is separate from our Grab and Go meal program which is not being served on April 9-10.

“Operation Shoestring is honored to partner with Jackson Public Schools to provide prepared meals and boxes of healthy produce to hundreds of Jackson's children and families in Jackson, and we thank our supporters who've made that possible by helping to underwrite the costs of it,” said Robert Langford, Executive Director of Operation Shoestring. “We all rise together."

"The way we worship may have changed, but the mission of Jesus has not,” said Rocky Shack, Mission and Outreach Director for Christ United Methodist Church. “Thank you to JPS for allowing Christ United to be a part of the solution!"

“Access to healthy, nutritious food is critical for children at all times and especially now,” said Dr. Ira E. Murray, President and CEO of the United Way of the Capital Area. “We are proud to support this effort to provide more food security for children and families during this difficult period.”

“Our community partners are amazing in their tangible support of our scholars. In these uncertain times for everyone, it is truly a blessing to have these organizations provide such generous support to our JPS families. These are unsettling times, but I hope our scholars remember that the Jackson community has continuously stood with them,” said Thea Faulkner, JPS Director of Partners in Education.