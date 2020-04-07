Hand Sanitizer Distribution Locations Wednesday, April 8, at 10 a.m.

Please see the locations listed below for the next Hand Sanitizer Distribution event scheduled for tomorrow, April 8, at 10 a.m. while supplies last. There will be drive through concept for each location.
Corner Market (Maywood Mart)
1220 East Northside Dr.
Jackson, MS 39211
Corner Market (Fondren)
653 Duling
Jackson, MS 39216
Corner Market (Belhaven)
904 E. Fortification St.
Jackson, MS 39202
Corner Market (Westland Plaza)
915 Ellis Ave.
Jackson, MS 39209
Kroger
4910 I-55 North
Jackson, MS 39211
Walmart (Tire and Lube Center on the West Side of building)
2711 Greenway Dr.
Jackson, MS 39204
