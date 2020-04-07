 Hand Sanitizer Distribution Locations Wednesday, April 8, at 10 a.m. | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Hand Sanitizer Distribution Locations Wednesday, April 8, at 10 a.m.

Verbatim Statement Tuesday, April 7, 2020 12:31 p.m. CDT
Please see the locations listed below for the next Hand Sanitizer Distribution event scheduled for tomorrow, April 8, at 10 a.m. while supplies last. There will be drive through concept for each location.

Corner Market (Maywood Mart)

1220 East Northside Dr.

Jackson, MS 39211

Corner Market (Fondren)

653 Duling

Jackson, MS 39216

Corner Market (Belhaven)

904 E. Fortification St.

Jackson, MS 39202

Corner Market (Westland Plaza)

915 Ellis Ave.

Jackson, MS 39209

Kroger

4910 I-55 North

Jackson, MS 39211

Walmart (Tire and Lube Center on the West Side of building)

2711 Greenway Dr.

Jackson, MS 39204

