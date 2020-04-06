MBK Provides ACA Support for Persons Seeking Health Insurance Options Due to Massive Layoffs

Jackson, MS — April 6, 2022 — A record 6.65 million Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week due to layoffs associated with COVID -19 social distancing requirements. Many of those Americans have found themselves with underlying health conditions — which increases the possibility of getting sick with COVID-19 in the coming months — but without insurance due to recent job loss or reduction in hours. The My Brother’s Keeper, Inc. (MBK) National Extension Project (NEP) is encouraging Mississippians to consider the Special Enrollment period to secure alternative insurance options to remain covered.

“Many Mississippians are unaware that they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period if they had certain life events, including losing health coverage, moving, getting married, having a baby, or adopting a child,” said MBK NEP Manager Dennis McDonald. “Losing a job because your employer shut its doors or having your hours reduced because of low business demand makes you eligible to consider the ACA Marketplace.”

Because exploring Healthcare.gov or state-run exchanges to shop for a new plan can be confusing and overwhelming, the MBK National Extension Project provides the community customized support with NEP Navigators will the training needed to efficiently explore and consider insurance exchanges set up under the Affordable Care Act. MBK NEP Navigators offer a wide array of options for consumers seeking assistance in shopping for healthcare, including the Exchange Call Center, Certified Application Counselors, and private sector entities that can help consumers. However, during the Special Enrollment Period, a person may only have 60 days before or 60 days following the qualifying event to enroll in a plan. And because time is essential in the process, MBK CEO Dr. June Gipson hopes those that qualify don’t wait to seek support.

“National experts beseeched leaders to implement stay-at-home orders. Mississippi waited and was one of the last which delayed necessary social distancing,” Dr. Gipson shared. “However, Mississippi also has some of the highest rates of comorbidities including hypertension, diabetes, and smoking. According to current case evaluations, COVID-19 patients with any comorbidity yielded poorer clinical outcomes than those without. All of this is harrowing.” She added that the last thing Mississippi needs to add to this storm is a decrease in access to healthcare by decreasing access to healthcare insurance.

“We are hoping that those that are uninsured don’t wait to see if that are eligible to apply for insurance,” she said. “During this pandemic, we need as many of our communities to have the healthcare tools they need as soon as possible.”

MBK currently aids consumers searching, shopping for, and enrolling in health coverage on the Federal Health Insurance Exchange. MBK Navigators help consumers prepare applications to establish eligibility and enroll in coverage through the Exchanges and potentially qualify for insurance affordability programs. They also provide outreach and education to raise awareness about the Exchanges. All MBK Navigators have completed comprehensive federal Navigator training, criminal background checks, and state training and registration (when applicable), prior to assisting consumers. Though MBK was able to help people secure health insurance during the Open Enrollment period last year, this Special Enrollment is more crucial than ever.

“It’s nerve racking,” McDonald explained, “dealing with all of the changes COVID-19 made to our communities so quickly. MBK can at least alleviate the burden of finding necessary alternative health insurance options.” McDonald added that losing a job and social distancing can be a burden. And the MBK National Extension Project is ready to help. We are all isolated. But when it comes to finding healthcare options in these trying times, you are not alone. MBK is with you and ready to help.”

The MBK National Extension Project is an annual initiative supported in part by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). For more information, email Dennis McDonald at [email protected] or send a request for information to [email protected].