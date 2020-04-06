 City Parks and Facilities Closed; City Events Postponed Through May | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

City Parks and Facilities Closed; City Events Postponed Through May

Verbatim Statement Monday, April 6, 2020 5:29 p.m. CDT
0

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Parks and Recreation has postponed all events scheduled to take place April 11th thru May 23rd.

The department will re-evaluate to determine if events scheduled from June 20th through August 29th will move forward as originally scheduled.

The following events have been postponed:

April 11 – Annual Easter Egg Hunt

April 25 – Chokwe Lumumba Sr., 3 on 3 Peace in the Street

May 16 – Celebrating Our Youth

May 22 – Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament

May 23 – All White Party

Events set to take place at City community centers, gymnasiums, parks, splash-pads, and pools will be postponed until a later date.

The Feeding Program is the ONLY program that will continue Monday thru Friday, from 12 Noon to 1:00 p.m., for youth 18 and under at the following locations:

Westside Gymnasium

1450 Wiggins Road Jackson MS 39209 | 12pm-1pm

Battlefield Park Community Center

953 Porter Street Jackson MS 39204 | 12pm-1pm

Vergy P. Middleton Community Center

3971 Flag Chapel Road Jackson MS 39213 | 12pm-1pm

Grove Park Community Center

4126 Parkway Ave Jackson MS 39213 | 12pm-1pm

All City parks and facilities have been closed to the public. The signs and chains that have been put in place to indicate the closure of City parks and facilities, are in place for the safety of the public.

As a reminder: THE TAMPERING WITH AND DESTROYING OF CITY PROPERTY, INCLUDING SIGNS AND CHAINS AT CITY PARKS AND FACILITIES, IS ILLEGAL.

More stories by this author

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Support JFP During COVID-19

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of our revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If you appreciate our work, please become a JFP VIP. We have a new "Pay What You Can" option--please pay what you can to keep us publishing.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »