City Parks and Facilities Closed; City Events Postponed Through May

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Parks and Recreation has postponed all events scheduled to take place April 11th thru May 23rd.
The department will re-evaluate to determine if events scheduled from June 20th through August 29th will move forward as originally scheduled.
The following events have been postponed:
April 11 – Annual Easter Egg Hunt
April 25 – Chokwe Lumumba Sr., 3 on 3 Peace in the Street
May 16 – Celebrating Our Youth
May 22 – Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament
May 23 – All White Party
Events set to take place at City community centers, gymnasiums, parks, splash-pads, and pools will be postponed until a later date.
The Feeding Program is the ONLY program that will continue Monday thru Friday, from 12 Noon to 1:00 p.m., for youth 18 and under at the following locations:
Westside Gymnasium
1450 Wiggins Road Jackson MS 39209 | 12pm-1pm
Battlefield Park Community Center
953 Porter Street Jackson MS 39204 | 12pm-1pm
Vergy P. Middleton Community Center
3971 Flag Chapel Road Jackson MS 39213 | 12pm-1pm
Grove Park Community Center
4126 Parkway Ave Jackson MS 39213 | 12pm-1pm
All City parks and facilities have been closed to the public. The signs and chains that have been put in place to indicate the closure of City parks and facilities, are in place for the safety of the public.
As a reminder: THE TAMPERING WITH AND DESTROYING OF CITY PROPERTY, INCLUDING SIGNS AND CHAINS AT CITY PARKS AND FACILITIES, IS ILLEGAL.
