Millsaps College Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Millsaps College employee has tested positive for novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. That individual received the positive test on April 3, 2020 and is in self-isolation under medical supervision.

All known close college contacts of the impacted employee have been notified by Millsaps and asked to self-quarantine as a precaution. The last day this individual was on campus was March 17, 2020.

All students, faculty and staff of the institution have also been made aware of the situation and have been reminded to continue following workplace safety guidelines, including proper hygiene and social distancing protocols.

In keeping with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), employees of Millsaps College must notify their supervisor of any potential exposure and/or diagnosis of COVID-19.

Millsaps College keeps medical information confidential and will only disclose it on a need-to-know basis.