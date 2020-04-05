Millsaps College Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Millsaps College employee has tested positive for novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. That individual received the positive test on April 3, 2020 and is in self-isolation under medical supervision.
All known close college contacts of the impacted employee have been notified by Millsaps and asked to self-quarantine as a precaution. The last day this individual was on campus was March 17, 2020.
All students, faculty and staff of the institution have also been made aware of the situation and have been reminded to continue following workplace safety guidelines, including proper hygiene and social distancing protocols.
In keeping with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), employees of Millsaps College must notify their supervisor of any potential exposure and/or diagnosis of COVID-19.
Millsaps College keeps medical information confidential and will only disclose it on a need-to-know basis.
More stories by this author
- Tippah and Jackson Counties are Upcoming Sites for One-Day Drive-Through Covid-19 Testing
- Lt. Gov. Hosemann Letter to Churches on COVID-19 Shelter-in-Place
- Mississippi Attorney General's Office on Price Gouging
- New Enhanced Unemployment Insurance Benefits Can Help You and Your Family
- Gov. Tate Reeves Reschedules Special Election for House District 88
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus