April 5 Update: COVID-19 Cases up 183 to 1,638 Statewide

The Mississippi State Department of Health recorded 183 new cases of COVID-19 between 6 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday, the single largest one-day total. In that same time, eight more people have died from the virus.

Hinds County, where the capital is located, saw its count increase by 14 to a total of 154 cases. Desoto County, the populous suburb of Memphis, has the second largest number of cases. It also increased by 14 to 132. Stone County (county seat: Wiggins) in southern Mississippi reported its first case yesterday.

Jackson and Leflore counties have joined Harrison, Tippah and Wilkinson counties with three reported deaths from COVID-19; other counties have reported two or fewer. In Hinds, no deaths have been reported, although Hinds has two long-term care facilities that have reported outbreaks.

In total, 35 long-term care facilities have reported outbreaks; the most, three total, are in Lauderdale county (county seat: Meridian) where Governor Tate Reeve's initial "shelter-in-place" order was given prior to ordering the entire state to go under a shelter-in-place order that began on Friday.

Millsaps College reported on Saturday that an employee had tested positive for the virus. That employee hadn't been on campus since March 17, and known contacts with that employee were being contacted by the college and encouraged to self-quarantine.

UMMC will set up one-day, drive-through COVID-19 testing facilities early this week in Tippah and Jackson counties.

MSDH emphasizes that if you have been testing for COVID-19 and are waiting for results, staying at home and away from others is essential to prevent the spread of disease. Review other important steps at http://msdh.ms.gov/covid19test#afterTesting

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

