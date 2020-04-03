Lt. Gov. Hosemann Letter to Churches on COVID-19 Shelter-in-Place

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann released a letter asking Mississippi churches to ring their church bells at 6 p.m. every day beginning Monday, April 6, through the end of the statewide shelter-in-place in recognition of healthcare workers and those who are sick.

Dear Church Leader:

I am writing to request your help in a positive effort to connect our citizens as we remain physically apart in combating the spread of COVID-19. As you know, the Governor has issued a shelter-in-place order until Monday, April 20.

At 6 p.m. every day beginning Monday, April 6, and until Monday, April 20, we are asking all of our houses of worship across the State to ring their church bells for one minute in recognition of our healthcare workers on the front lines, in prayer for those who are sick, and in an attempt to unify Mississippians in sound and spirit. We are also asking each citizen and their families to go to their front yard and ring their bells at the same time. We may not be able to physically be with our friends and neighbors, but our sound can convey our support for one another.

Our church communities are so important to our culture, citizens, and State. We will not forget you or the mission you serve, even if we are unable to attend services in a traditional sense right now. The challenges before us are temporary, but our resolve is permanent.

My thoughts and prayers are with you, our churches, and our larger citizenry during this difficult time. I hope you will participate in this effort to ring the bells of our churches to help bring a sense of togetherness to Mississippians. Please do not hesitate to contact me if I can be of assistance to you.

Sincerely,

Delbert Hosemann Lieutenant Governor