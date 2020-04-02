New Enhanced Unemployment Insurance Benefits Can Help You and Your Family

STAY HOME AND STAY WELL

It is clear that slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires extreme measures and disruptions of regular life. Mississippians are being asked to stay home as much as possible and to avoid groups greater than 10. These needed actions are causing severe economic hardships. The CARES Act is another phase in the Federal government's attempt to assist struggling families.

Enhanced Unemployment Payments

Last week over 3 million Americans filed for unemployment assistance. The CARES Act includes a robust expansion in unemployment benefits that, in the near term, will enable more jobless workers to receive benefits and provide benefits that are more robust. This is critical, given both the sharp rise in unemployment we are already seeing and the underlying weakness in the basic Unemployment Insurance system.

How does unemployment insurance work in Mississippi?

Unemployment insurance programs are administered in each state. As a result, eligibility rules and benefits differ by state. Normally, the highest benefit a Mississippi jobless worker could receive is $235 for 20 weeks (the lowest benefits in the nation). In fact, many jobless Mississippians failed to qualify for benefits because of our state's stringent requirements. Many Mississippi applicants did not qualify because he or she lacked sufficient recent work history or left their job for a reason not covered by Mississippi's program.

How does the CARES Act expand benefits to Mississippians?

The Act creates new a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program that provides federally funded unemployment benefits to many Mississippi workers that don't usually qualify for our state's regular unemployment assistance. NOTE: This program will still be administered through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. The PUA program will extend benefits to workers lacking an extensive work history or looking for part-time work as well as those who have exhausted their regular UI benefits. It also extends coverage to contract or self-employed workers.

If you qualify for regular unemployment insurance in Mississippi, you will ALSO receive the temporary PUA benefits under the new pandemic program.

The new PUA benefit will provide an additional $600 per week. It's federally funded through July 31. Congress will have to extend this program in July. Workers can receive up to 39 weeks of PUA benefits. This program is only in effect through December 31.

How does the CARES Act help Mississippians impacted by COVID-19?

Many Mississippians are unable to go to work because they or a family member are ill. Even more people are unable to work because of the social distancing or quarantine rules implement by state or local governments. The PUA benefits are available to most of these workers. Individuals may qualify for the PUA, $600 a week, program if:

You or a family member has COVID-19.

You are providing care for a family member with COVID-19 or for a child whose school is closed.

You can't get to work because of a quarantine or self-quarantine.

You were scheduled to start work but your job was canceled or you are unable to reach the job due to COVID-19.

Your place of employment is closed or you have to quit your job due to COVID-19.

You are the main breadwinner for your household because your spouse died as a direct result of COVID-19.

How do Mississippians file a claim for unemployment benefits?

Applications for both regular and PUA unemployment benefits are filed with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

Applications can be submitted online at accessms.mdes.ms.gov. or by calling 888-844-3577. The call center hours are 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Many Mississippians are having trouble utilizing the online application and reaching a person at the call center. You can also call WIN job centers in your area by phone or email. Due to COVID-19, the WIN center lobbies are closed but you should be able to reach a staffer by phone or email.

WIN Job Center Locations

Amory Job Center

[email protected]

662-256-2618

Attala Job Center

[email protected]

662-289-2535

Batesville Job Center

[email protected]

662-563-7318

Brookhaven Job Center

[email protected]

601- 833- 3511



Calhoun Job Center

[email protected]

662-412-3170

Carthage Job Center

[email protected]

601-267-9282

Clarksdale Job Center

[email protected]

662-624-9001

Cleveland Job Center

[email protected]

662-843-2704

Columbia Job Center

[email protected]

601-736-2628

Corinth Job Center

[email protected]

662-696-2336

DeSoto County Job Center

[email protected]

662-280-6218

Forest Job Center

[email protected]

601-469-2851

Greenville Job Center

[email protected]

662-332-8101

Greenwood Job Center

[email protected]

662-459-4600

Grenada Job Center

[email protected]

662-226-2911

Gulfport Job Center

[email protected]

228-897-6900

Hancock Job Center

[email protected]

228-466-5425

Hattiesburg Job Center

[email protected]

601- 584 -1202

Houston Job Center

[email protected]

662- 407-1219

Indianola Job Center

[email protected]

662- 887-2502

Iuka Job Center

[email protected]

662-423-9231

Jackson Job Center

[email protected]

601-321-7931

Laurel Job Center

[email protected]

601-399-4000

Lexington Job Center

[email protected]

662-834-2426

Louisville Job Center

[email protected]

662-773-5051

Madison County Job Center

[email protected]

601-859-7609

Marshall Job Center

[email protected]

662-838-3805

Mayhew Job Center

[email protected]

662-243 -1751

McComb Job Center

[email protected]

601-684-4421

Meridian Job Center

[email protected]

601-553-9511

Natchez Job Center

[email protected]

601-442-0243

New Albany Job Center

[email protected]

662- 407-1226

Oxford Job Center

[email protected]

662-236-7201

Pascagoula Job Center

[email protected]

228-762-4713

Pearl Job Center

[email protected]

601-321-5441

Picayune Job Center

[email protected]

601-798-3472

Pontotoc Job Center

[email protected]

662- 407-1226

Tate Job Center

[email protected]

662-562-3351

Tupelo Job Center

[email protected]

662-842-4371

Vicksburg Job Center

[email protected]

601- 619 -2841

West Point Job Center

[email protected]

662-243-2647