New Enhanced Unemployment Insurance Benefits Can Help You and Your Family

It is clear that slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires extreme measures and disruptions of regular life. Mississippians are being asked to stay home as much as possible and to avoid groups greater than 10. These needed actions are causing severe economic hardships. The CARES Act is another phase in the Federal government's attempt to assist struggling families.
Enhanced Unemployment Payments
Last week over 3 million Americans filed for unemployment assistance. The CARES Act includes a robust expansion in unemployment benefits that, in the near term, will enable more jobless workers to receive benefits and provide benefits that are more robust. This is critical, given both the sharp rise in unemployment we are already seeing and the underlying weakness in the basic Unemployment Insurance system.
How does unemployment insurance work in Mississippi?
Unemployment insurance programs are administered in each state. As a result, eligibility rules and benefits differ by state. Normally, the highest benefit a Mississippi jobless worker could receive is $235 for 20 weeks (the lowest benefits in the nation). In fact, many jobless Mississippians failed to qualify for benefits because of our state's stringent requirements. Many Mississippi applicants did not qualify because he or she lacked sufficient recent work history or left their job for a reason not covered by Mississippi's program.
How does the CARES Act expand benefits to Mississippians?
The Act creates new a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program that provides federally funded unemployment benefits to many Mississippi workers that don't usually qualify for our state's regular unemployment assistance. NOTE: This program will still be administered through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. The PUA program will extend benefits to workers lacking an extensive work history or looking for part-time work as well as those who have exhausted their regular UI benefits. It also extends coverage to contract or self-employed workers.
If you qualify for regular unemployment insurance in Mississippi, you will ALSO receive the temporary PUA benefits under the new pandemic program.
The new PUA benefit will provide an additional $600 per week. It's federally funded through July 31. Congress will have to extend this program in July. Workers can receive up to 39 weeks of PUA benefits. This program is only in effect through December 31.
How does the CARES Act help Mississippians impacted by COVID-19?
Many Mississippians are unable to go to work because they or a family member are ill. Even more people are unable to work because of the social distancing or quarantine rules implement by state or local governments. The PUA benefits are available to most of these workers. Individuals may qualify for the PUA, $600 a week, program if:
You or a family member has COVID-19.
You are providing care for a family member with COVID-19 or for a child whose school is closed.
You can't get to work because of a quarantine or self-quarantine.
You were scheduled to start work but your job was canceled or you are unable to reach the job due to COVID-19.
Your place of employment is closed or you have to quit your job due to COVID-19.
You are the main breadwinner for your household because your spouse died as a direct result of COVID-19.
How do Mississippians file a claim for unemployment benefits?
Applications for both regular and PUA unemployment benefits are filed with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Applications can be submitted online at accessms.mdes.ms.gov. or by calling 888-844-3577. The call center hours are 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.
Many Mississippians are having trouble utilizing the online application and reaching a person at the call center. You can also call WIN job centers in your area by phone or email. Due to COVID-19, the WIN center lobbies are closed but you should be able to reach a staffer by phone or email.
WIN Job Center Locations
Amory Job Center
662-256-2618
Attala Job Center
662-289-2535
Batesville Job Center
662-563-7318
Brookhaven Job Center
601- 833- 3511
Calhoun Job Center
662-412-3170
Carthage Job Center
601-267-9282
Clarksdale Job Center
662-624-9001
Cleveland Job Center
662-843-2704
Columbia Job Center
601-736-2628
Corinth Job Center
662-696-2336
DeSoto County Job Center
662-280-6218
Forest Job Center
601-469-2851
Greenville Job Center
662-332-8101
Greenwood Job Center
662-459-4600
Grenada Job Center
662-226-2911
Gulfport Job Center
228-897-6900
Hancock Job Center
228-466-5425
Hattiesburg Job Center
601- 584 -1202
Houston Job Center
662- 407-1219
Indianola Job Center
662- 887-2502
Iuka Job Center
662-423-9231
Jackson Job Center
601-321-7931
Laurel Job Center
601-399-4000
Lexington Job Center
662-834-2426
Louisville Job Center
662-773-5051
Madison County Job Center
601-859-7609
Marshall Job Center
662-838-3805
Mayhew Job Center
662-243 -1751
McComb Job Center
601-684-4421
Meridian Job Center
601-553-9511
Natchez Job Center
601-442-0243
New Albany Job Center
662- 407-1226
Oxford Job Center
662-236-7201
Pascagoula Job Center
228-762-4713
Pearl Job Center
601-321-5441
Picayune Job Center
601-798-3472
Pontotoc Job Center
662- 407-1226
Tate Job Center
662-562-3351
Tupelo Job Center
662-842-4371
Vicksburg Job Center
601- 619 -2841
West Point Job Center
662-243-2647
