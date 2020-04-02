Mississippi Attorney General's Office on Price Gouging

The Mississippi Attorney General's Office has received more than 200 calls related to price gouging on necessities, like hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, toilet paper, and water. The office received a few calls about extreme prices on personal protective equipment as well. These allegations are disappointing and disrespectful to the first responders and healthcare professionals working tirelessly to protect the people of Mississippi. If you think you've seen price gouging, please do the following:
Take a picture of the product or sign.
Make sure the picture is dated and time-stamped.
Email the picture to [email protected] with a description of the location and your contact information.
For more information, call the Mississippi Attorney General's Office at 601-359-3680.
