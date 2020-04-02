Jackson Hinds Library System Offers Curbside Book Pickup

JACKSON, MS – The Jackson Hinds Library System will offer a special new Curbside Book Pickup Program from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the entrance of the Eudora Welty Library at 300 North State Street. The program is designed to allow anyone who needs print reading materials to take up to three books per person per visit.

illustration of book cark with three shelves of books

The books, which will be displayed on book carts at the library entrance, are largely popular fiction and children’s books that patrons can select (up to three books per person) in five to 10 minutes. All titles were selected by JHLS staff from the Welty Library Book Sale. The books may be taken home to read, retained until the COVID-19 virus crisis has passed, and the library reopens. At that point, the books can be re-donated back to the Welty Book Sale again.

JHLS Executive Director Patty Furr explains, “Although we are offering a wide selection of e-books and other online materials on our website, we realize that many of our customers enjoy reading print books, and they miss their usual trips to our library buildings, which are remaining closed for public health reasons. We have many wonderful titles in our Welty Book Sale, and we want to give our customers the chance to take home a few titles to enjoy during the present COVID-19 virus emergency.

A security guard will oversee traffic flow and make sure that those selecting books do so in an expedited manner. Customers are advised to use hand sanitizer or gloves when making selections from the carts. The service will continue on an ongoing basis, as weather and book supply permits. “We invite all readers to come by and choose a few books to enjoy while they are sheltering in place,” Furr says. “For book lovers, having something interesting to read always makes the time pass in a more enjoyable way.”