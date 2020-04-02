Governor’s Shelter-in-Place Order Will Close All Boating, Most Recreation at Barnett Reservoir

Under a statewide shelter-in-place order issued by Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday, most recreational opportunities at Barnett Reservoir will be closed from 5 p.m. on Friday until further notice.

That includes all boating on the 33,000-acre lake near Jackson: power boating, personal watercraft, sailing, kayaks, sailboards, paddle boats, paddle boards and canoes.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, the state agency that oversees operation of the lake, said it will close all 34 of its ramps and its parks. The order will also extend to private or commercial boat ramps on the lake, and to residents with boat houses and piers.

“All of our parks, picnic areas, disc golf courses, fishing piers and ramp areas will be closed during the Governor’s shelter-in-place order,” said John Sigman, PRVWSD executive director. “The reservoir is closed to most recreational opportunities as long as the Governor’s order is in place.”

Walking trails outside of the parks will remain open, but users are asked to adhere to recommended social distancing practices.

The Spillway Recreational Area will be closed, and no fishing will be allowed from the bank on Red Dot Road. Since Gov. Reeves’ order involves sheltering-in-place, no fishing will be allowed from any bank that is not under private lease.

No camping permits will be issued for sand bars upriver.