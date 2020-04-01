Cheat Sheet for Mayor Lumumba's 'Stay at Home' Executive Order to Combat COVID-19

(Jackson, MS) – To further combat the spread of COVID-19 in the City of Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a Stay at Home Order, effective April 3, 2020, directing all Jackson residents to stay at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs.

YOU CAN

Go to the grocery or convenience store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to a restaurant for takeout, delivery, or drive-thru only. No in-house dining

Care for or support a friend or family member, only as provided for in the Order

Take a walk, ride your bike, and be in nature for exercise – if you keep at least six feet between you and others and observe all specific Social Distancing requirements as set forth in the Order

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Leave your home only for Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Function, or to participate in Essential Businesses and Operations, provided that Social Distancing requirements as set forth in the Order are observed

YOU SHALL NOT

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by the Order

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out

NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES AND OPERATIONS MUST CEASE

All businesses and operations in the City, except Essential Businesses and Operations as defined in the Order, are required to cease all activities, except for Minimum Basic Operations as defined in the Order, such as, handling payroll and security checks.

ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES AND OPERATIONS

All Essential Businesses and Operations may remain open.

Essential Businesses and Operations must comply with the specific Social Distancing Requirements provided in the Order.

The Jackson Police Department and other local agencies will monitor the activity of Essential Businesses and Operations, including religious and spiritual-based gatherings. If large gatherings are observed or reported, tighter restrictions will be issued.

PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES AND OPERATIONS

All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, pool halls, adult entertainment venues, zoos, children’s play centers, theaters, concert and music halls, and other similar businesses shall be closed.

All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barbershops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and other similar businesses shall be closed.

All retail stores, except for those provided in Section 12(b) of the Order, shall be closed.

All bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns, and private clubs shall be closed, except to the extent that such establishments may only provide take-out, pick-up, delivery, or drive-through services for food as allowed by law.

All malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products as provided by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines, shall be closed.

In-house restaurant dining is prohibited.

PROHIBITED AND PERMITTED TRAVEL

Only Essential Travel and Essential Activities as defined in the Order are permitted. People riding on public transit must comply with Social Distancing Requirements to the greatest extent possible. The Order allows travel into or out of the City to maintain Essential Businesses and Operations.

EXAMPLES OF ESSENTIAL WORKER FUNCTIONS

Healthcare workers and caregivers

Workers supporting groceries

Electricity and Utility Industry Employees

Public Safety Employees

Human Services Providers

In general, the Order follows guidance from the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) about what infrastructure and businesses are “critical or essential” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

HOW WILL THIS ORDER BE ENFORCED?

The City is working through the Jackson Police Department to support the Order. Citizens are encouraged to report violations.

WHEN IS THE STAY AT HOME ORDER GOING TO BE LIFTED?

The Order is effective 12:00 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, and shall remain in full effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 17, 2020, unless rescinded or superseded by another applicable Order. It will be periodically reviewed and continued, if necessary.