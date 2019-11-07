MSU Veterans Day, USM University Forum and JSU/SBA Summit

As part of its annual Veterans Day celebration, Mississippi State University plans to host several events to honor the U.S. Armed Forces during the week of Veterans Day. MSU's Veterans Day ceremony will take place on Monday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. on the campus' Drill Field.

MSU Libraries will commemorate Veterans Day with a reading of soldiers' correspondence from World War I and II on Nov. 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the John Grisham Room at Mitchell Memorial Library. For more information on "Through the Lines: Letters from Home and the Front, 1917-1945," click here.

The Fourth Annual Veterans 5K Run will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. at Nusz Hall. Advance registration for the event is available at racesonline.com. All proceeds will benefit the MSU Student Veterans Association and veterans scholarships.

MSU's Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College will partner with the G.V. "Sonny" Montgomery Center for America's Veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 13, to host a presentation from author, veteran, speaker and filmmaker G. Mark LaFrancis. The presentation, titled "Invisible Heroes - Living Among Us," will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Nusz Hall.

The annual Veterans Recognition Game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., when MSU hosts the University of Alabama.

For information on MSU's veterans' services, visit veterans.msstate.edu.

USM Holding Final University Forum of 2019

Investigative journalist Sonia Shah will be the featured speaker for the University of Southern Mississippi's final University Forum for the fall 2019 semester on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Her presentation, "Pandemic," will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center ballrooms on the university's Hattiesburg campus. The forum is free and open to the public.

Shah's 2016 book, "Pandemic: Tracking Contagions from Cholera to Ebola and Beyond," studies the origin of epidemics such as cholera and other widespread diseases. The book was a finalist for the 2017 Los Angeles Times Book Prize in science and technology, the New York Public Library's Helen Bernstein Book Award for Excellence in Journalism and the National Association for Science Writers' Science in Society Award. The New York Times Book Review also gave the book its Editor's Choice award.

The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Scientific American and Foreign Affairs have published Shah's work, and her TEDTalk, "Three Reasons We Still Haven't Gotten Rid of Malaria," has more than one million views online. She is currently working on her fifth book, "The Next Great Migration."

For more information about University Forum, visit https://www.usm.edu/honors/about-university-forum.php.

JSU/SBA Entrepreneurship Summit

Jackson State University's College of Business recently partnered with the United States Small Business Administration to host an HBCUimages entrepreneurship summit for students looking to start their own company. The event is part of a regional initiative for students at historically black colleges and universities in the southeast and mid-Atlantic.

President Dwight Eisenhower created the SBA in 1953 to assist small business owners and entrepreneurs with counseling, capital and contracting services. The organization also provides loans and loan guarantees for small businesses, testifies before Congress on behalf of small businesses and assesses the burden that regulations will have on them.

For more information on the SBA, visit sba.gov.