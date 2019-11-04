Faith Young, owner of Door 2 Door Recycling, opened her self-described mom and pop recycling company with her husband, Marquette Young, in 2013 to help fill a need in her Rankin County community.

"We started out in Castlewood because there was a void of no curbside recycling service available there," Young says. "Later around January 2017, we picked up Madison County when waste management services pulled out recycling from there, and by July (2019) we expanded."

Door 2 Door Recycling is a Pearl-based, full-service recycling company, which means it collects and recycles paper, cardboard, plastic, aluminum, steel and glass. The Youngs only offer curbside collection services for neighborhoods once every other week, and pickup slots are limited. Door 2 Door provides separate containers for each customer for each type of material they collect.

Glass pickup takes place once per month, and glass items must be clean and ready to process and store before pickup, Young says. The company must process and store glass and can only ship 40,000 pounds at a minimum. Door 2 Door provides glass pickup in Oxford and the Jackson metro area, and offers a pay-as-you-go service for those who don't have glass pickup.

"We're looking to make a difference in small areas," Young says. "Our biggest passion is helping to save energy on behalf of other people, even if it's just a small amount. Small things can make a big difference in the community we live in. That is what we teach our kids, and that is who we are."

On Friday, Nov. 15, they will partner with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, Keep Mississippi Beautiful and the Mississippi "Magnolia" Chapter of the Solid Waste Association of North America to host a glass-recycling event at the Mississippi Farmers Market (929 High St.) in Jackson in honor of America Recycles Day. MDEQ will also hold an electronics waste collection event at the site on the same day.

"Recycling is something that has to be a passion, because there's not a lot of money to be made in doing it," Young says. "It has to be something you believe in and that you want to teach other people the value and importance of."

Young grew up in Franklin, Tenn., and graduated from Franklin High School in 1994. She moved to Pearl in 2009. She and her husband have four children.

For more information on the America Recycles Day event, call Door 2 Door Recycling at 1-888-564-7764 or MDEQ at 601-961-5171.