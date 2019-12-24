New Stores and Holiday Pop-up Shop at The District, Energy Donation

The District at Eastover recently announced the opening of two new stores, as well as the launch of a pop-up shop at District Drugs & Mercantile.

Tupelo-based Elizabeth Clair's offers candles, jewelry, home decor, lounge attire, gifts and more. The store also has its own bridal registry that includes lines such as Anna Weatherly, Annieglass, Royal Crown Derby and Skyros Design. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit elizabethclairs.com or follow Elizabeth Clair's on Facebook.

Nursery Rhymes moved into The District in November 2019. The store features a baby and gift registry for new mothers both in the store and online through the Nursery Rhymes website. The boutique carries lines such as Magnolia Baby, Elegant Baby, Little English, Bunnies by the Bay and more. Nursery Rhymes is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit shopnurseryrhymes.com or follow the store on Facebook.

New Pharmacy, Holiday Pop-up Shop

The District Drugs & Mercantile holiday pop-up shop features gift items such as candles, jewelry, accessories, totes, art, bath products and holiday treats. The event is focused on Mississippi-made products including Blue Deer Candles, Primos cheese straws, Votivo candles and more, a release from The District says. The pop-up shop is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

District Drugs & Mercantile will be the only independently owned pharmacy in Jackson when it officially opens in January 2020. Whitney Harris, a Jackson native who formerly worked as a pharmacist at Beemon Drugs, which closed in June 2019, will operate the store together with her husband, Matthew Harris, who works as an attorney at Simmons, Smith, Mercier and Harris law firm in Ridgeland.

The store will offer services such as free delivery, curbside pickup for medications, immunizations, a 24-hour emergency number, medication therapy management, Medicare Part D enrollment consultation and more. For more information, call 601-953-3368.

Cooperative Energy Pledges to Mississippi Scholars Tech Master Program

Cooperative Energy, a Hattiesburg-based nonprofit energy utility, recently pledged $187,500 over the next five years to the Mississippi Scholars Tech Master program at the Mississippi Economic Council Hobnob event, which took place at the Mississippi Coliseum on Oct. 31. The utility will make the payments in five $37,500 increments, a release from the Mississippi Economic Council says.

The MEC and the Public Education Forum of Mississippi launched the master program initiative in 2004. The program provides technical skill training to students who plan to enter the workforce after graduating high school or receiving a certification from a community college.

Cooperative Energy and Origis Energy previously donated $125,000 to the master program in 2017. The program was operating in 67 out of 82 Mississippi counties at the time, a release from MEC says. Cooperative and Origis Energy's goal in providing the funding was to make the initiative available in all 82 counties, which happened over the next two years.

More than 50,000 students have graduated from the Mississippi Scholars program since its launch, the release says. The Tech Master program, which launched in 2014, has graduated more than 7,000 students.

