10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- I'm officially launching my new weekly Dossier, which will spotlight our accountability journalism, whether about how ICE raids are conducted or when public officials aren't being transparent or not following proper protocols for informing the public about how they reach their decisions and the motivations behind policy.
- Jennifer Riley Collins, the woman who hopes to succeed fellow Democrat Jim Hood in the Mississippi Attorney General's office, is accusing him of working to help her Republican opponent. Hood, the Democratic nominee for governor, denies the charge.
- The most influential people sometimes come from unlikely places. Meet more of Jackson's under-40 power group. They're creative, connected, engaged, and making waves in the capital city and Mississippi.
- The fledgling Jackson Convention Center asked the Jackson City Council for bailout moneyand got $790,000, but not without pushback from two members, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote.
- The Jackson City Council honored Amber Johnson during an Aug. 6, 2019, meeting at city hall after she became the first African American woman to receive a Ph.D. from Purdue University's computer-science department.
- The Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved an order to dispose of files from both its office and County Administrator's office dating from 1984 to 2007 during a Sept. 16 meeting.
- Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush plans to travel to Belden, Miss., next month to help raise money for the state's Republican nominee for governor, Tate Reeves, at a high-dollar luncheon.
- Capital-city residents do not have the right to govern the Jackson Medgar-Evers Wiley Airport or subpoena records from Mississippi legislators who voted to take over control of the facility, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled late last month.
- The Republican and Democratic candidates for Mississippi lieutenant governor found more to agree than disagree on in a recent debate, with similar positions on teacher pay, private-school vouchers and transparency.
- A Hinds County Chancery Court judge removed Pieter Teeuwissen and co-counsel from a lawsuit suing the City of Jackson for cutting off water services to six residents billed upwards of $1,000 after not receiving water bills for long periods.
