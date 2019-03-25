10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Civil-rights protections could be "rolled back" if Mississippi joins a conservative group's effort to amend the U.S. Constitution, a prominent civil-rights organization is warning.
- Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed the most restrictive abortion law in the country on March 21, effectively outlawing abortions after six weeks.
- The Jackson City Council approved the StarChase system, which allows police cruisers to shoot GPS tracking devices that stick to fleeing suspects' vehicles, to cut down on the number of dangerous high-speed police chases in the city.
- During our afternoon interview with Jennifer Riley Collins in downtown Jackson, she explained what she believes she can bring to the attorney general's office.
- Mississippi Rep. Alyce Clarke, D-Hinds, joined other pro-Roe v. Wade legislators and activists from Planned Parenthood for a demonstration on the steps of the Capitol to protest the state's fetal-heartbeat bill.
- Mayor Chokwe Lumumba announced on March 18 that the City is receiving grant funds from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation for a pre-k pilot program dubbed Ready To Learn.
- Tougaloo College Board of Trustees Chairman Wesley F. Prater named Carmen J. Walters as the 14th president of the institution on Monday, March 18.
- Civil-rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams told a radio host that she refused “sit down and be quiet” after Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant credited only President Donald Trump and the state’s two white Republican U.S. senators for a law making her former home a national memorial—a designation the state’s lone black congressman spent years pushing.
- Jackson has a problem with trash, and the City of Jackson wants residents to take responsibility for cleaning it up through its Let's Go Clean JXN campaign that kicked off Saturday, March 16.
- U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., voted against President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to build a border wall on March 14, 2019.
